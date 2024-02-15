Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $460.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.