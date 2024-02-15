Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 274.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

