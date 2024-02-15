Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

