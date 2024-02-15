Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.72. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 629,542 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.