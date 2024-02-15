J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

TransUnion stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

