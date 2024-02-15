J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,807 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.