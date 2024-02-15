J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases Shares of 25,001 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.73.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

