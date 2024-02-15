Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $359.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $364.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

