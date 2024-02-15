HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,588 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

