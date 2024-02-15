HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

