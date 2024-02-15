HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $18,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 140.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,669,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 322.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,300 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

