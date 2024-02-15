Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.