Harbor Diversified (HRBR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 709 2176 3298 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Harbor Diversified’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 0.58% -5.73% 2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.33 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.24 billion -$77.15 million 2.47

Harbor Diversified’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Harbor Diversified competitors beat Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

