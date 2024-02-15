Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $11,014,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

