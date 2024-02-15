Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fastenal
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,988,000 after buying an additional 342,139 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,610,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fastenal Stock Performance
FAST opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fastenal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.
About Fastenal
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
Read More
