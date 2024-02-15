Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.92 and traded as high as C$22.53. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$22.53, with a volume of 435,274 shares.

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,256 shares of company stock worth $1,293,330 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

