Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $227.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

