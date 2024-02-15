Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.71. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.
Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.
