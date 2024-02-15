Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

PLAY stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

