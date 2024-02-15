CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.09

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.09 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.84). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,185 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -260.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.09.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

