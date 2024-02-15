Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 million, a PE ratio of -166.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

