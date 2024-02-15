Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,292.24

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292.24 ($16.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,253 ($15.82). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.09), with a volume of 3,205 shares traded.

Churchill China Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,292.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

About Churchill China

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.