Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.84.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $250.30.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.