Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $54,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

AEL stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

