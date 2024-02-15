Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as low as C$1.50. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Centamin Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

