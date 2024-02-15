Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as low as C$1.50. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.
Centamin Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.