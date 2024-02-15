Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.