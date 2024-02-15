Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

