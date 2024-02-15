Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

