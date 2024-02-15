Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
