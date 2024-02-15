Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.