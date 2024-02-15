Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $353,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avient by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 103.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Avient Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

