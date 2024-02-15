Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

CHE opened at $579.29 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $610.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.94 and its 200-day moving average is $550.98.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

