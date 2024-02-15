Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 28,932 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

