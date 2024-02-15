Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 15,223 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

