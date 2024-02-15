Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,099,000 after acquiring an additional 57,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.