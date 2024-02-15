Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Down 2.4% After Earnings Miss

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $221.11 and last traded at $221.15. 803,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,015,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.65.

The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

