Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.91

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.91 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.18). Billington shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18), with a volume of 2,731 shares changing hands.

Billington Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £52.73 million, a PE ratio of 732.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.91.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

