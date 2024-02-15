Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.91

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.91 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.18). Billington shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18), with a volume of 2,731 shares changing hands.
Billington Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £52.73 million, a PE ratio of 732.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.91.
About Billington
Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Billington
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.