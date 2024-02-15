B. Riley Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 72.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.08. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

