Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 294.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $37,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

