Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

