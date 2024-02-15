3,147 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

GRMN stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

