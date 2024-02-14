Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

