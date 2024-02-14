Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,326 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,008,463. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.