Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.