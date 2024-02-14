Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.