Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.