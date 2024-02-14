Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Unity Software worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $71,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $100,358.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,147,511.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

