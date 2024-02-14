Swiss National Bank Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rithm Capital worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.