Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 453 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $721.28 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.32.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

