State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 716 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TopBuild Price Performance
NYSE:BLD opened at $384.51 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $403.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Transactions at TopBuild
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.