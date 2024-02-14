State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,345 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $175.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,340 shares of company stock worth $8,779,160. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

